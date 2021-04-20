iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Lowered by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,447 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

