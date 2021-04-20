Motco Has $403,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Motco reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 883.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 24,353 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Shares of CL opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

