BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 455 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $11.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $603.10. 146,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,630,615. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.88. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $267.11 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The company has a market cap of $375.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

