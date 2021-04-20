Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.94. 26,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,280. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

