Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at C$1,131,455.30.

Shares of PKI traded down C$0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.93. 112,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,082. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.12. The company has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$26.70 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

