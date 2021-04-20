Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,518. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.93 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,738. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

