Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 394,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth about $30,574,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 25,899 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRRK stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.17. 10,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,628. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

