Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Increased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,355,000 after purchasing an additional 206,284 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,597,000 after buying an additional 167,573 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,505,000 after buying an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,645,000 after buying an additional 140,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,645,000 after buying an additional 125,524 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NVO traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.