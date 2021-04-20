Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. Philip Morris International also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.95-6.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.72 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $93.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

