Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.05

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 72 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek bought 88,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

