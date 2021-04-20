Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 16,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,110. The firm has a market cap of $151.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The medical research company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

In other Enzo Biochem news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert sold 444,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $2,094,857.28. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENZ. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.