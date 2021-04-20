Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Short Interest Up 26.9% in March

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

