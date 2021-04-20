Short Interest in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Rises By 26.4%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,420,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.53.
NYSE DELL traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $101.59. The company had a trading volume of 46,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $103.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.29 and its 200-day moving average is $76.29.
In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $7,559,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $36,619,197.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 733,754 shares of company stock valued at $60,494,145. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
