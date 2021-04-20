Short Interest in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Rises By 26.4%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,420,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.53.

NYSE DELL traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $101.59. The company had a trading volume of 46,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $103.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.29 and its 200-day moving average is $76.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $7,559,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $36,619,197.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 733,754 shares of company stock valued at $60,494,145. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

