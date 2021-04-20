14,160 Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Purchased by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4,557.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $8,042,000.

NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,266. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $111,385.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,289.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $1,569,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock worth $12,470,929. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

