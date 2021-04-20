Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.7% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,597 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. 328,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,720,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

