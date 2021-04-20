Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $840,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,299 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $10.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,899,797. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

