Peterson Wealth Management Sells 797 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Peterson Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.0% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $102.44. 45,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.68 and its 200-day moving average is $92.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $103.78.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.