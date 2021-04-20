Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.50. 15,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,447. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $62.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.