NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $4,074,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,384 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $129.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $204.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.40.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

