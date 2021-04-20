REPO (REPO) Hits Market Cap of $1.89 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. One REPO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 48.4% lower against the dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $129,788.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00061181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00275298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004269 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00024673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.08 or 0.00932394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,459.58 or 1.00003693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.78 or 0.00639731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

