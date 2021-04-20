FLIP (FLP) Market Cap Hits $567,490.51

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $567,490.51 and $46.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00066468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00089425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.28 or 0.00637025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.