Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cummins makes up approximately 1.7% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

Cummins stock opened at $262.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.26 and a 200-day moving average of $238.84. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.93 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

