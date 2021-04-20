Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Short Interest Down 24.2% in March

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,857,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPSR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,790. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

