Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 407 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF comprises 0.8% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.27% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,816,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,765,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 102,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 232,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after acquiring an additional 29,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,077,000.

NYSEARCA GMF traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,175. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $87.05 and a 52 week high of $146.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.70.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

