Financial Consulate Inc. Buys 564 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.15. 55,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,726. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $51.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

