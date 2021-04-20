Financial Consulate Inc. Acquires 115 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,048,269,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $264,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $226,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $431.36. The company had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,653. The company has a fifty day moving average of $414.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $435.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

