Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,961 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Cambium Networks news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,220,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMBM has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of CMBM stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.32. 10,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,335. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.54.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

