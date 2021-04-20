Henry James International Management Inc. Makes New $343,000 Investment in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Henry James International Management Inc. owned about 3.53% of Spark Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 440,301 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $59,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,851 shares of company stock worth $1,894,877. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,800. Spark Networks SE has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOV. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

