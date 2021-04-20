uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares during the quarter. uniQure accounts for about 1.5% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc. owned 0.33% of uniQure worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in uniQure by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after buying an additional 701,599 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,303,000 after buying an additional 477,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $13,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $8,019,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after buying an additional 172,358 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.81. 9,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,197. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. uniQure has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Chardan Capital upped their target price on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $1,153,808.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,331 over the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

