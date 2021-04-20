Henry James International Management Inc. Makes New Investment in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,192,000 after buying an additional 186,108 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,973,000 after buying an additional 206,295 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,152,000 after buying an additional 508,894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,359,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,017,000 after buying an additional 137,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,557,000 after buying an additional 136,467 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIVN stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.09. 4,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,576. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.80. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

