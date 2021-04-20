108,693 Shares in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Acquired by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 108,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Henry James International Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Opera at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Opera by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Opera by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPRA shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Opera from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of OPRA stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.53. 3,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,793. Opera Limited has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.42 million. Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

