Henry James International Management Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 226.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,309 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on JMIA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

JMIA traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 145,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,538,326. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.