Henry James International Management Inc. Invests $469,000 in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

RedHill Biopharma stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,476. The firm has a market cap of $309.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.64. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $11.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.72 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 152.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

