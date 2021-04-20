Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires 7,020 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 142.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 233,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,020. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

