CryptoPing Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. One CryptoPing coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $3,533.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00061404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.82 or 0.00276828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004238 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00024725 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.78 or 0.00930076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,441.83 or 0.99780999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.00638301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PINGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.