Bismuth Hits Market Cap of $5.88 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 155.5% higher against the dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $7,907.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,716,262 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

