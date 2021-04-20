GoHelpFund Reaches Market Cap of $26,952.83 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One GoHelpFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $26,952.83 and approximately $16,929.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00061404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.82 or 0.00276828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004238 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00024725 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.78 or 0.00930076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,441.83 or 0.99780999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.00638301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

