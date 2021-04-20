iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,825 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $259.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $156.87 and a 12-month high of $261.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

