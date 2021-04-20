Moseley Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSA shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE NSA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.92. 4,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.43 and a beta of 0.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

