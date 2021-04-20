1,570 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.21. The company had a trading volume of 22,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,110. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.92 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

