Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGZ traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $118.30. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,902. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.23. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $122.02.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

