Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMWYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BMWYY remained flat at $$35.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 66,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,680. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

