ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PBSFY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PBSFY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.32. 2,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $5.46.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

