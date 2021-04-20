The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 31,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $398.76. 7,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,102. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $403.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.70.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

