Sabal Trust CO Boosts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up about 1.7% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Aflac were worth $22,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 501.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Aflac by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Aflac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $52.55. 63,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,491. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

