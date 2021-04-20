F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of FNB stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. 85,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,339. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

FNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

