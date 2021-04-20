1,961 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,961 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.10. 94,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,380,631. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.49. The company has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

