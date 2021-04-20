SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.57. 525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,682. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average is $77.54. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.