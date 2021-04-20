Brokerages Expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to Announce $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.08. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 22.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 52,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

