Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,419. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.36 and a 200-day moving average of $202.38. The stock has a market cap of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

